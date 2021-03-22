New state program to outfit office buildings like MetroTech with on-site COVID testing | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

By Meaghan McGoldrick

As the vaccine rollout continues and the state’s leadership looks to get life back to normal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced a partnership with real estate developers to bring COVID-19 testing straight into office buildings across the city and state.

The “New York Forward COVID-Safe Offices” plan is a built off of the New York Forward Rapid Test Program, according to the governor, who hailed the partnership as the key to safely reopening the economy.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, New York has always said that our recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy — it has to be both — and with this partnership we are demonstrating just how effectively we can accomplish our goals,” he said in a March 19 release.

Eight landlords representing more than 100 million square feet of commercial office space in New York City have already committed to the program, including Brookfield Properties — the real estate firm which manages more than a dozen office Brooklyn buildings and much of the MetroTech Center business corridor, the governor said.

Other participating New York City developers so far include L&L Holding Company, Related Companies, RXR Realty, Rudin Management Company, SL Green Realty Corp., Tishman Speyer and Vornado.