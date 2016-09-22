New York boy asks Obama to bring Syrian refugee Omran Daqneesh to his home

“We will give him a family and he will be our brother,” the boy wrote.

A 6-year-old boy has offered his home to the Syrian refugee who was photographed covered in blood and dust after an airstrike in Aleppo.

The boy, identified as Alex, wrote a letter to President Barack Obama, asking him to bring the Syrian boy to his house.

“Park in the driveway or on the street and we’ll be waiting for you guys with flags, flowers and balloons,” wrote Alex, who lives outside New York City. “We will give him a family and he will be our brother.”

The boy Alex refers to is Omran Daqneesh, 5, whose picture was taken in August as he sat in an ambulance after an airstrike.

Alex said he would introduce Omran to his friend at school, who is also from Syria.

“We can invite him to birthday parties and he will teach us another language,” he wrote. “We can teach him English too.”

He added that he and his sister, Catherine, will share their toys with Omran.

Obama shared the letter at the Leaders Summit on Refugees at the United Nations this week, the White House said. He also shared it on his Facebook page.

“The humanity that a young child can display, who hasn’t learned to be cynical, or suspicious, or fearful of other people because of where they’re from, or how they look, or how they pray, and who just understands the notion of treating somebody that is like him with compassion, with kindness — we can all learn from Alex,” Obama said in a statement.

According to reports, Omran recovered from head wounds sustained in the strike. His parents and two of his siblings also survived, but his 10-year-old brother did not.