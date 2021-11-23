New York City shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Calling all BJ’s shoppers! BJ’s Wholesale Club is kicking off Black Friday with a bang this year.

This year, through Nov. 29, 2021, the store is offering deals on big-ticket items including TVs, furniture, electronics, appliances and more both in-store and online.

“We know our members are eager to get a headstart on their holiday shopping, so we’re launching our Black Friday savings earlier than ever this year,” said Paul Cichocki, executive vice president, Chief Commercial Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “With our incredible deals on hundreds of items, our members can get everything they need to check off their holiday list in an easy one-stop shop. Plus, we’re helping our members get what they need when they need it with convenient digital shopping options, flexible payment options and an expanded selection on BJs.com.”

BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Doors will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Members can visit BJs.com/locations to check their local club’s holiday hours.

Here’s a look at some of the deals BJ’s members can enjoy:

Samsung 65″ Q8DA QLED 4K Smart TV – QN65Q8DAAFXZA with Your Choice Subscription and 3-Year Warranty (Item 267531), $1,199.99, after saving $400.

LG 75″ NanoCell 4K Smart TV with AI ThinQ – 75NANO75UPA with $60 Streaming Credit (Item 268731), $999.99, after saving $350.

Sealy Posturepedic Queen Mattress (Item 251966), $699.99, after saving $500.

Tempurpedic Queen Mattress (Item 245597), $2,099.99 plus BONUS $300 BJ’s Digital Gift Card with purchase.

Nutribullet Pro 900W (Item 281176), $59.99, after saving $25.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Qt. Air Fryer (Item 226218), $159.99, after saving $30.

Mercedes-Benz CLS350 Ride-On – Silver (Item 268384), $99.99, after saving $100.

Light & Sound Modern Wooden Kitchen (Item 268213), $74.99, after saving $75.

Members have the option to shop in-store with ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup, or online. After all the Black Friday deals are done, BJ’s will start Cyber Week, starting on Nov. 29 while supplies last.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com. All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.