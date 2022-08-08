“It’s so hot,” one Harlemite said as he strolled up 137th Street, sweat pouring from his brow. Lucky for him, he had come across the Salvation Army’s cooling center located at 540 Lenox AVe.

This center was set up in July to help locals suffering through the brutal, unforgiving heatwave currently bearing down on New York City. The facility offers two large containers filled with cold water for weary, heat-stricken passersby while also making room in their lobby for respite in an air-conditioned room. Locals say this small feat goes a long way.

“It’s very important to have cooling stations. It’s hotter than it has ever been, it’s bizarre. I was born and raised up here. It’s difficult because I have COPD,” Ronald Smalls told amNewYork Metro.

The afternoon soon saw individuals lining up for a taste of the ice-cold water and even returning for seconds. For Lieutenant Neekenson Fils-Aime of the Salvation Army, this is all a part of the larger service the organization provides, especially when considering the health of the more vulnerable residents such as seniors.

“Well, our job here is to really provide the need to the people, whatever that need may be. They could get thirsty and everything so we provide water on the outside so that way they can just grab a little water and then go on their way, and sometimes we usually have some people who’ve been walking for quite some time, they want somewhere to rest, a little bit of AC time. So, we provide chairs on the lobbies. They can sit down for a few minutes and then they can go about their day,” Fils-Aime said. “Just a little bit of a cup of water can go a very long way.”

Fils-Aime also stressed that the cooling center and the lunch they provide wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, which he hopes more people will donate their time.

For those trying to beat the heat in Midtown Manhattan, families and tourists visited the Rockefeller Center’s latest art installation that serves as an interactive water fountain where water shoots up from the ground similar to a playground’s sprinklers. The installation, “Changing Spaces” by Jeppe Hein, has been open since June 22, allowing New Yorkers to stop by the iconic location to cool off during the sweltering summer days until Sept. 9.

Holly Sokoloff took her children around the city for a walk in Midtown; however, since the heat in the concrete jungle began to sizzle, she decided to check out the interactive water fountain at Rockefeller Center.

“What an awesome surprise! Our kids had the greatest time splashing in the water after a hot day. It was such a New York moment for us to find a fountain in Rock Center. They won’t even mind the walk back to our hotel in squishy shoes,” Sokoloff said.

For 10-year-olds Mason and Gavin, the art installation was not just about getting soaked but an opportunity to use their imagination to play fun games in the water.

“I think it’s really fun! My favorite part is running through all of the places where there was water and pretending like it was on a track,” Mason said.

“I like that you can just get wet and play around in it. Also, you can pretend it’s like a spy game and the water is lasers or lava,” Gavin added.