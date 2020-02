A San Francisco company says New York is among the top 10 cities to start a small business.In a guest-post …

A San Francisco company says New York is among the top 10 cities to start a small business.

In a guest-post on Forbes Thursday, the company, called Radius, said its ranking is based on level of “community engagement and access to resources.” It also factored in concentration of small businesses, number of startups that accept credit cards, have Facebook pages and get online reviews.

At No. 9, New York City outranked Chicago, but was less attractive than Boston. San Diego was No. 1.