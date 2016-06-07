New York, Paris launch summer culture partnership

Two of the world’s great cities have inextricable cultural ties going back decades.

Now, leaders of both cities aim to enhance that connection through “The Paris-New York Tandem,” an exchange program through October in which Parisian artists bring their work to New York and vice versa.

“Our two metropolises have been undeniably influenced by one another through a constant, free-flowing exchange of ideas and artistic innovations,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The program kicks off Tuesday night with a screening of the French New Wave classic “Breathless” as the first movie in the NYC: Films on the Green series, which will show 10 films that feature Paris for free in city parks during the summer. Other events include French plays at BAM and an exhibition of the wardrobe of Countess Greffulhe at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in the fall.

A full list of events is available at www.nyc.gov/ParisTandem.