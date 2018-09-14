New York primary results: How NYC voted in governor, attorney general races

All the boroughs favored Cuomo, but only three went to his lieutenant governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, and candidate for attorney general Letitia James, right, won each of their primaries Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The establishment candidates came out on top Thursday in the Democratic primaries for the highest state offices.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo defeated challenger Cynthia Nixon by 30 percentage points. Winning by a smaller margin, Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, beat City Councilman Jumaane Williams.

And Cuomo’s pick for attorney general, City Public Advocate Letitia James, defeated three other Democratic candidates, Zephyr Teachout, Sean Patrick Maloney and Leecia Eve.

All five boroughs favored Cuomo, according to the New York Time’s election results, but in the lieutenant governor race, Williams won his home borough of Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan. Williams also performed better than Nixon across the city.

James won all the boroughs except Manhattan, which went to law professor Teachout.

Here’s a breakdown of the results in the three races according to Times data:

Governor

Bronx

Cuomo: 82.8%

Nixon: 17.2%

Brooklyn

Cuomo: 61.9%

Nixon: 38.1%

Manhattan

Cuomo: 58.4%

Nixon: 41.6%

Queens

Cuomo: 72.9%

Nixon: 27.1%

Staten Island

Cuomo: 73.6%

Nixon: 26.4%

Lieutenant Governor

Bronx

Hochul: 59.1%

Williams: 40.9%

Brooklyn

Williams: 63.6%

Hochul: 36.4%

Manhattan

Williams: 56.1%

Hochul: 43.9%

Queens

Hochul: 53.8%

Williams: 46.2%

Staten Island

Hochul: 60.8%

Williams: 39.2%

Attorney General

Bronx

James: 66.4%

Maloney: 20.6%

Teachout: 10.2%

Brooklyn

James: 55.4%

Teachout: 30.9%

Maloney: 12.1%

Manhattan

Teachout: 44.3%

James: 36.1%

Maloney: 17.7%

Queens

James: 55.3%

Maloney: 21.3%

Teachout: 20.9%

Staten Island

James: 50.7%

Maloney: 29.8%

Teachout: 17.2%