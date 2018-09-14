New York primary results: How NYC voted in governor, attorney general races

The establishment candidates came out on top Thursday in the Democratic primaries for the highest state offices.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo defeated challenger Cynthia Nixon by 30 percentage points. Winning by a smaller margin, Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, beat City Councilman Jumaane Williams.
And Cuomo’s pick for attorney general, City Public Advocate Letitia James, defeated three other Democratic candidates, Zephyr Teachout, Sean Patrick Maloney and Leecia Eve.
All five boroughs favored Cuomo, according to the New York Time’s election results, but in the lieutenant governor race, Williams won his home borough of Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan. Williams also performed better than Nixon across the city.
James won all the boroughs except Manhattan, which went to law professor Teachout.
Here’s a breakdown of the results in the three races according to Times data:
Governor
Bronx
Cuomo: 82.8%
Nixon: 17.2%
Brooklyn
Cuomo: 61.9%
Nixon: 38.1%
Manhattan
Cuomo: 58.4%
Nixon: 41.6%
Queens
Cuomo: 72.9%
Nixon: 27.1%
Staten Island
Cuomo: 73.6%
Nixon: 26.4%
Lieutenant Governor
Bronx
Hochul: 59.1%
Williams: 40.9%
Brooklyn
Williams: 63.6%
Hochul: 36.4%
Manhattan
Williams: 56.1%
Hochul: 43.9%
Queens
Hochul: 53.8%
Williams: 46.2%
Staten Island
Hochul: 60.8%
Williams: 39.2%
Attorney General
Bronx
James: 66.4%
Maloney: 20.6%
Teachout: 10.2%
Brooklyn
James: 55.4%
Teachout: 30.9%
Maloney: 12.1%
Manhattan
Teachout: 44.3%
James: 36.1%
Maloney: 17.7%
Queens
James: 55.3%
Maloney: 21.3%
Teachout: 20.9%
Staten Island
James: 50.7%
Maloney: 29.8%
Teachout: 17.2%