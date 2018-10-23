Developers could not get a highly anticipated tourist attraction to come around on Staten Island's North Shore.

The New York Wheel development team announced Tuesday that it was formally abandoning plans for a 630-foot observation wheel, as was first reported by the Staten Island Advance. Work stalled last year amid New York Wheel's dispute with a construction firm, and the developers unsuccessfully sought assistance from the city and state in financing what had been an entirely privately-funded attraction. At that point, the total cost had soared to about $1 billion, according to a source familiar with the project slated to rise just north of the Richmond County Bank Ballpark on city-owned land.

"We sincerely thank the people of Staten Island for joining us in believing in this important project and urge the city to think big and dedicate the site to tourism," New York Wheel said in a statement.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg unveiled plans in 2012 for what was billed as the tallest observation wheel in the Western Hemisphere, which was initially expected to cost $230 million and debut in 2015.

But the developer and the contruction company, Mammoet-Starneth, got into a dispute about pay and other issues, which wound up in court and culminated with the construction firm filing for banktrupcy. The two parties parted ways, placing parts of the wheel in storage in Brooklyn, according to a source.

Mammoet-Starneth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CamAm Enterprises, an investor firm, provided a $206 million loan for the wheel through the Eb-5 Investor program, which provided foreign funding in exchange for visas. Tom Rosenfield, CamAm's CEO, said he would see the 412 investors through their immigration processes.

"As a secured creditor, we also expect to enforce our rights and remedies including, among other things, in the collateral pledged to secure our loan," Rosenfield said in a statement.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation, which steered the project, said despite the developer's pleas, it would not be viable for the city to issue bonds to keep the project afloat, according to Stephanie Baez, a spokeswoman for EDC.

“While the developers were unable to secure the necessary funding for this project, the city is committed to working with the community and local stakeholders to determine potential uses for the wheel site,” Baez said in a statement.

