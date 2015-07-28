New York will receive more than $256 million in anti-terrorism funding

The NYPD and other area law enforcement agencies will get a boost in the form of more than $180 million …

The NYPD and other area law enforcement agencies will get a boost in the form of more than $180 million in additional funding, New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said on Tuesday.

The funding, which provided by this year the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Management Agency, or FEMA, will help New York try to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism, according to the senators. The money is available for areas that are considered high-threat, high-density urban areas.

New York will receive another $76.9 million from the State Homeland Security Program.

“[The Urban Areas Security Initiative] is the cornerstone of effective prevention against terrorist threats. It enables NYPD to do all they can to keep New Yorkers safe and secure,” Schumer said in a statement. “We all know that New York City remains one of the top terrorist targets and this increase in funding will help better protect our city. I am pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has recognized the importance of this investment.”

Last year, the city was given $178 million in funding from the Urban Areas Security Initiative, according to the senators.