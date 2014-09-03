East Harlem: Newborn baby rescued from locked car in East River Plaza’s parking lot

The baby did not appear to have any injuries but was taken to the hospital anyway.

Scott Schneider is a co-owner of Ramona in Greenpoint. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

A 9-day-old baby boy was rescued from a hot car in an East Harlem parking lot Tuesday evening, police said.

His mother was loading her groceries into the vehicle on the second floor of the East River Plaza’s parking lot when the door locked behind her, trapping her son and her keys inside, police said. She immediately called 911 and mall security at about 7:30 p.m.

Police broke the front passenger window with a hammer and were able to rescue the infant.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center but did not appear to have any injuries, police said.