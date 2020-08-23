Nighttime jet ski collision on Harlem River leaves man dead, another injured

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An evening jet ski outing on the Harlem River resulted in a collision between two riders on Saturday, leaving one man dead and the other hospitalized, according to NYPD.

Cops responded to reports of a collision in the vicinity of West 203rd Street and 9th Avenue at about 8 p.m., just after sundown, to find two men in the water who were both unresponsive. The 35-year-old and 37-year-old men had been pulled from the water by witnesses by the time the police arrived and EMS took the victims to New York Presbyterian.

The 35-year-old victim was later pronounced dead, but the 37-year-old only had minor injuries. NYPD said he is expected to survive.

Authorities determined that the two had collided with one another, but the exact cause of death for the younger victim remains to be determined by the city Medical Examiner.