Nike revealed plans Monday to turn Midtown into a mecca for sports and workout junkies.

The 69,000-square-feet flagship at 650 Fifth Ave. will cover five floors of retail space when it opens in 2019 and will include some new, personalized tech features.

The first floor will be a Nike “Hyperlive,” which is a new retail concept the shoemaker is rolling out. There, customers will be able to pick up their products at speed lockers and check out a “sneaker bar” for advice on getting the best shoe.

The fifth floor will be a “NikePlus members-only” section, offering appointments with “Nike Experts” who will provide advice and guidance on their athletic apparel shopping.

Customers can use their phones to access special features inside the store. For example, the Nike app will allow you to scan any shoe and almost instantly see what sizes or colors are available at the location.

Niketown New York at 6 East 57th St. will close in Spring 2018. The section of the tower was seized by the federal government in 2013 after it revealed the building’s owners were using it as a front for the Iranian government. This summer, a court case allowed the federal government to sell the rest of the property and use the proceeds to pay for victims of Iranian linked terror.