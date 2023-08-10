‘Not cool’: Twitch streamer Kai Cenat acknowledges power of social media after Union Square giveaway led with riot

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Kai Cenat, the Twitch streamer who police charged with inciting a riot in Union Square last week, has finally broken his silence over the tumult.

The term “influencer” has never been more appropriate than on Aug. 4 when thousands of teens and young people descended on the East Village greenspace at the behest of Cenat, who has over 6 million followers on Twitch. It seems Cenat is also realizing his influence after what was set up to be a prize giveaway turned into a massive riot that saw mayhem unfold.

“I am still taking this whole thing in right now,” Cenat said during his first video post since the incident. “This is on international news. God damn this is crazy.”

Cenat originally called on his fanbase to go to Union Square for a giveaway in which he promised to distribute video game consoles, gaming chairs, headsets, and more. However, the afternoon swiftly descended into chaos when dozens of attendees broke into a construction site and began throwing cans of paint, spraying fire extinguishers, and fighting among themselves before later clashing with police when the cops attempted to break up the turmoil. Cops arrested 65 people—30 of whom were juveniles.

Cenat said he merely wanted to give back to the community but said he now truly understands what is meant by the term “influencer.”

“After Friday, bro, I have come to realize the amount of, not only power, but influence that I have on people,” Cenat said. “I am beyond, bro, disappointed—beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day. That sh-t is not cool.”

The clashes lasted several hours as riot police attempted to rein in the teens, who lobbed objects and even fireworks at the cops. Even top police officials, such as Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and Chief of Transit Michael Kemper, were pelted with objects while others were punched and kicked, police sources say.

Cenat himself was also apprehended during the pandemonium and taken to the 19th precinct where he was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. With the ability of hindsight, the internet star charged that he did not condone the violence that unfolded.

“None of that is cool,” Cenat said. “I am asking myself while watching the videos: why? Like, why?”

Cenat also declared that he had “good intentions” and promised to do things differently in the future. Meanwhile, police are continuing to search for suspects who damaged cars and hurled barrels.