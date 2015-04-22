Fixes coming to East River State Park, Gantry Plaza, elsewhere: Gov. Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $71.7 million in funding for 88 revitalization projects in the state.

It’s time for spring cleaning at 60 state parks and historic sites.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday $71.7 million in funding for 88 revitalization projects of green spaces across New York State.

The governor said the improvements will mend parks’ crumbling infrastructure while bolstering them against the effects of climate change.

“New York is home to some of the top outdoor recreational and historic sites in the world, and it is critical that we safeguard them for generations to come,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The projects are part of NY Parks 2020, a plan to invest $900 million in public and private funds toward state parks by the end of the decade. Some of the improvements include expanded camping options, modernized bathhouses at swimming areas and the restoration of Niagara Falls and Jones Beach state parks.

Here are some of the plans for state parks within city limits:

Stabilization of the historic Sunset Lodge at Bayswater Point State Park.

Construction of a contact station and storage building at East River State Park.

Rehabilitation of the playground and recreational courts at Gantry Plaza State Park.

Infrastructure improvements to the cultural building and repairs to the ice rink at Riverbank State Park. The park will also see a revamped gateway area to the North Stair Tower, a sensory play field, and other renovations.

Baseball field improvements and upper plaza reconstruction at Roberto Clemente State Park.