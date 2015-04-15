NYC bike ridership hit a new high in 2014, new analysis shows

The number of bicyclists has grown year over year, the DOT reports.

New York’s notorious traffic is not just a problem for motorists — bicyclists are hitting the roads in ever greater numbers, according to the Department of Transportation.

The number of bicyclists has grown nearly each year over the past decade, hitting a new peak in 2014, the DOT reported.

Last year, 21,112 cyclists rolled through key locations in the city, such as the East River bridges and the west sideas avenues, as well as the Hudson River Greenway, compared to 20,372 in 2013.

About ten years ago in 2005, 7,090 cyclists were spotted at the select locations and the number has been rising ever since.

The surveys were conducted on a weekday between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 2014 including data from automated counters. Numbers for 2008-2014 take the averages of 10 counts between April and October, except for 2012, which started its count in May, according to the DOT.