NYC Board of Elections ad in local papers has wrong poll times

Ivan Pereira
November 7, 2016
Don’t worry readers: You have more than three hours to vote Tuesday.

A Board of Elections ad, which ran in amNewYork, the Daily News, Metro and the New York Post Monday, claims in English that New York polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., instead of the correct closing time of 9 p.m.

The ad has the correct time for the translated versions written in Spanish, Korean and Chinese.

amNewYork couldn’t confirm if the times are correct in the Hindi translation.

A representative from the Board of Elections said it was a printer’s error and the corrected ad will run in Tuesday’s papers. The board’s website has the correct times.

