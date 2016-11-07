NYC Board of Elections ad in local papers has wrong poll times

The ad with the incorrect times ran in multiple local papers.

The BOE’s Election Day ad in most city papers put the wrong time for polls in English. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur

Don’t worry readers: You have more than three hours to vote Tuesday.

A Board of Elections ad, which ran in amNewYork, the Daily News, Metro and the New York Post Monday, claims in English that New York polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., instead of the correct closing time of 9 p.m.

The ad has the correct time for the translated versions written in Spanish, Korean and Chinese.

amNewYork couldn’t confirm if the times are correct in the Hindi translation.

A representative from the Board of Elections said it was a printer’s error and the corrected ad will run in Tuesday’s papers. The board’s website has the correct times.