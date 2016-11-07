NYC Board of Elections ad in local papers has wrong poll times

Don’t worry readers: You have more than three hours to vote Tuesday.
A Board of Elections ad, which ran in amNewYork, the Daily News, Metro and the New York Post Monday, claims in English that New York polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., instead of the correct closing time of 9 p.m.
The ad has the correct time for the translated versions written in Spanish, Korean and Chinese.
amNewYork couldn’t confirm if the times are correct in the Hindi translation.
A representative from the Board of Elections said it was a printer’s error and the corrected ad will run in Tuesday’s papers. The board’s website has the correct times.