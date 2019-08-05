LATEST PAPER
Woman locked beneath Peter Pan bus on trip from NYC to Boston: Police

Connecticut State Police say they received a 911

Connecticut State Police say they received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. on Sunday from someone locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus that had embarked from New York City. Photo Credit: Li Yakira Cohen

By Liam Quigley liam.quigley@amny.com
It was no trip to Neverland for a woman who found herself locked in the belly of a Boston-bound Peter Pan Bus Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say they received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. from someone locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus that had embarked from New York City. The police soon stopped the vehicle about 70 miles from Boston and, after talking to the driver, found the 32-year-old Long Island woman in the luggage compartment.

The unwitting stowaway told police that she “had been purposely locked inside by a female driver” as she grabbed items from her luggage, according to the police report.

Cops then arrested another passenger, Wendy Helena Alberty, 49, and charged her with breaching the peace and reckless endangerment in the second degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree. Alberty, who herself is a Peter Pan bus driver, was listed in the report at a Brooklyn address and is due in court on Aug. 21.

The bus company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear how long the woman spent locked in the luggage compartment, but the temperature was in the 80s around the time police stopped the bus. She refused medical attention, according to the police report.

