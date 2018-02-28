Clumsy burglar steals car, TVs, computers from Bronx dealership, NYPD says

The man broke in by pushing in the air conditioning unit and climbing through the hole, video shows.

A man broke into a Bronx used car dealership and clumsily searched an office before fleeing in a stolen BMW, police said.

The alleged burglar broke into NYC Motors on East 167th Street, near Brook Avenue, on Monday, Feb. 26, just before 4 a.m. by pushing in an air conditioning unit and climbing through the hole, video released Wednesday shows.

He then stumbles down from the window, tipping over a desk inside. As he searches the room and puts the air conditioner back in the wall, he knocks over the desk again.

The man took two televisions and two computers and then got into one of the dealership’s cars, a 2007 BMW, and fled the scene, police said.

A woman acted as a lookout while the man was inside, according to cops.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.