Hundreds of on-street parking spaces are in the process of being removed as the Department of Transportation is reserving these spots for the expansion of its carshare program.

The DOT announced today that it is building out its carshare program, with the aim of adding hundreds of new carshare parking spaces in 2023 to the existing 230 that are currently available. The city is working with three carshare companies — Zipcar, Getaround and Truqit —to select the locations.

The announcement comes 5 years after the carshare program was launched in 2018 as part of a pilot. The city says that the pilot program proved to be a success, and released survey findings revealing that the program has reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the need for car ownership.

The city also said that New Yorkers are taking advantage of the program, a program where its members reserve vehicles via smartphone and then just walk up to a car at a designated spot and drive away.

“We now have the proof that convenient access to carshare frees New Yorkers from the burden of car ownership — while helping to fight climate change,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Soon more New Yorkers will have access to a vehicle when required — no need to sign an expensive lease or to fret about finding a parking space.”

The DOT over the next two weeks will be installing new signage to demarcate the first 80 of the new dedicated curbside parking spaces. The spots will be spread across Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, with an explicit focus on equitable access. The DOT has listed the locations on its website.

The carshare companies are selecting the locations based on customer demand and household demographic data. The locations must also conform with criteria set forth by the DOT to ensure that underserved communities get access.

The DOT said that the carshare spaces that have been in use have been in demand—with each space accounting for 24 trips per month and used by 17 unique members.

The program has also helped reduce the demand for personal vehicles, according to the DOT, which conducted a survey of carshare users. For instance, 7 percent of survey respondents said they either sold their car or opted not to buy one.

The DOT also said the program has led to a reduction in the number of vehicles in use, cutting the annual miles driven by 38.7 million. The decline, the agency said, has effectively reduced the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per year by 12,000 metric tons.

“The global warming problem cries out for innovative solutions that can help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the City’s curbside carshare program is one of those solutions,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in a statement. “I am heartened by the success of the initial pilot project and am very pleased the program is being expanded to add several hundred more spaces across the City, including many in Queens.”

New Yorkers have embraced the program, according to the DOT, and are not illegally parking where the carshare signage is posted.

The DOT said that after the first year of the pilot, the number of New Yorkers illegally parking in these spaces dropped off — particularly after the DOT allowed the carshare companies to use paint to clearly mark those spaces with “Carshare Parking Only.” The change made the program more reliable for customers.

Supporters of the program also said that it provides New Yorkers with another means of travel to get around.

“Carshare options provide New Yorkers another degree of flexibility to meet their needs and get where they to go,” said Councilmember Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, who represents southeast Queens and is the chair of the council’s transportation committee. “Short-term carshare access can reduce emissions and vehicle miles traveled citywide. I support New York City Department of Transportation’s efforts to expand this program.”