The skies may have been gray, but that didn’t stop hundreds of eclectic Easter revelers from hopping down Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

The annual holiday parade featured guests of all ages and from around the world who were decked out in colorful outfits, bunny ears and — of course — creative hats and bonnets. Many of the attendees who strutted on the avenue between 47th and 57th streets, said it didn’t matter that the weather felt un-spring like.

“We like this because it’s not too huge and corporate. Everyone is putting on their own thing, and we love celebrating spring,” said Maria Alvarez, 36, of the Upper East Side who came with her 3-year-old daughter Maggie.

The parade dates back to the 19th century when it was mostly a party for wealthy socialites who wore their best and brightest outfits to celebrate Easter. Eventually other New Yorkers joined in and they too marched in their own look.

The tradition continued today in a sea of bright colors and hats with eggs, marshmallow peeps and even a giant Easter basket.

Madeline Jafari, 22, a dancer from Astoria, created a hat with a giant white egg that was inspired by the artist Salvador Dali.

“It was a moment of inspiration and it took a couple of weeks,” she said as passers-by snapped pictures of her costume. “I love that this parade includes everyone and it feels so New York.”

The parade drew plenty of people from outside of city — somewho were even inspired by the Judy Garland and Fred Astaire musical movie “Easter Parade.”

Oscar Otero, 31, who was visiting New York from Puerto Rico, said this was his second time seeing the spectacle in person.

“It’s different from the rest of the celebrations,” he said. “In other cities, there is more solemnity, here is more excitement.”

Some paradegoers who feel inundated with negative news said the event was a breath of fresh air.

Tina Gelashvili, 41, of Sutton Place, said she was happy to see a diverse crowd from around the world.

“I think that’s what’s so good about New York. We celebrate each other,” she said.