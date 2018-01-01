A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the first city homicide of 2018 and her husband was found hanging from a tree in a public park in Queens on Monday afternoon.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found by a family member with multiple stab wounds at about 1 p.m. inside the bedroom of her 103rd Avenue home, near the corner of 113th Street, in Ozone Park.

She was pronounced dead in the home.

Investigators believe her 42-year-old husband may have killed her, a police source said. He was found hanging from a tree in Forest Park near the Kew Gardens area at about 11 a.m.

More information surrounding the stabbing was not immediately available.

The first homicide that took place in 2017 was also in Ozone Park. Two men were shot, one killed, after what appeared to be an attempted robbery, according to police.