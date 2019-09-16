When Anthony Rosa Compres saw someone collapse on the street in his Bronx neighborhood, the CPR training he learned at school just two weeks prior made him a literal lifesaver.

Now, Compres is among this year’s honorees receiving the American Red Cross Heroes Among Us Good Samaritan award. His CPR instructor, Oswaldo Dela Cruz also was named a 2019 American Red Cross hero for his dedication to teaching the lifesaving skill to nearly 500 students during the course of his career.

The pair, along with Dr. Theodore Strange, will be honored during a gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Oct. 16.

Strange is the vice chairman of primary care at Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health, however he’s being honored for saving the life of a fellow runner during the TCS New York City Marathon in November 2018. Besides performing CPR after the female runner collapsed on the route, he also helped first responders administer a defibrillator and stayed with her until she was breathing on her own and taken to a hospital before he finished the race.

“Every day I am inspired by the big-hearted volunteers who deliver the Red Cross mission down the street, across the country and around the world. Our Good Samaritan honorees are our fellow New Yorkers, who took the time to help another person in their time of need,” said Susan Rounds, interim CEO of the American Red Cross Greater New York Region. “These heroes embody the spirit of service shared by Red Crossers around the world. We are so honored to recognize Mr. Compres, Mr. Dela Cruz, and Dr. Strange, who represent the best of our city.”

The Red Cross’ annual gala serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit’s preparations for and responses to natural disasters, fires and other crises.