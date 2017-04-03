NYC hiring workers for CoolRoofs energy saving program

The city is hiring 70 people to give the city’s roofs an environmentally friendly makeover.

The jobs offer training and experience in applying reflective paint on more than 1 million square feet of rooftops this spring and summer as part of the city’s CoolRoofs program.

The application process opened on Monday and runs through July.

Two teams of 35 workers will receive 300 hours of paid work experience, OSHA certification and job placement for similar construction projects.

The first team will start in April and the second in July.

The program, which launched in 2009, provides the free roof upgrades to nonprofits, affordable housing buildings, hospitals and select cultural and public properties. Privately-owned buildings can receive the installations for a cost.

Buildings with the reflective paint can lower internal temperatures by 30% and decrease air conditioning costs by 10% to 30%, according to the city’s Small Business Services, which helps run the program.

So far, CoolRoofs has painted 6.7 million square feet of rooftops across the five boroughs.

“Achieving this goal will help us build a more sustainable New York and will also boost our local economy by preparing job seekers to enter or re-enter the workforce,” SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop said in a statement.

Interested applicants can visit nyc.gov/coolroofs or call 311 for more information.