NYC off-duty correction officer fatally shot in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The suspect fled in a tan vehicle, police said, but there were no further details.

A 25-year-old off-duty city correction officer was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

The officer, identified as Alastasia Bryan, of East New York, had just left her mother’s house in Flatlands and gotten in the car to make a phone call when a gunman fired five times, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

Bryan was found in the car around 9:15 p.m. at East 73 Street and Avenue L with gunshot wounds to her head and torso, cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The suspect appeared to be waiting for Bryan in another car and got out to shoot her, Boyce said. He then got into a tan car and drove off.

Boyce said Bryan had been a correction officer at Rikers Island for only one month.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Alastasia Bryan – a rising member of New York City’s Department of Correction who was senselessly murdered yesterday in Brooklyn,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Monday. “The NYPD is working aggressively to find the person responsible for this heinous act and will maintain its pursuit until they are brought to justice.”

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association president Elias Husamudeen said in a statement the association is grieving “the horrific murder of one of the youngest members of New York City’s Boldest.”

“The COBA will do everything we can to support the officer’s family during this time and we will not rest until the assailant or assailants are brought to justice,” the statement said.

