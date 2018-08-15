Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold at Staten Island Stop & Shop

The winner still had not come forward as of Wednesday afternoon, lottery officials said.

The winner of a $245 million Powerball jackpot bought their ticket at a Staten Island Stop & Shop, lottery officials say.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing (05-43-56-62-68, Powerball 24, Power Play 2X) were sold at the Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp Beach.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the owner of the winning ticket had not claimed the prize, lottery officials said. The winner has one year to file a claim to the lump sum, which is $147.8 million before taxes.

The Stop & Shop will donate its $10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket to Project Hospitality, a Staten Island-based food pantry. Store manager Larry Diantonio will present the commission check to Terry Troia, Project Hospitality president and CEO, at 11 a.m. Friday at the Hyland Avenue store.

This is the sixth time the jackpot has been won this year with previous winners in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, New Jersey and Oregon.

Two other tickets sold in Georgia and Florida matched all five white balls in the drawing on Saturday, winning $1 million and $2 million, respectively.

The Powerball jackpot will reset to $40 million on Wednesday.