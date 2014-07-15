Rain and floods wreck drive home for NYC motorists

Traffic was bad all over the city on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s afternoon storms and flooding caused a major headache for drivers during rush hour.

From the Van Wyck Expressway to the Hutchinson River Parkway, drivers were stuck in rivers created by the downpours.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management took to Twitter to warn New Yorkers about road closures on the Cross Bronx Expressway, where all lanes were closed near Jerome Avenue for an hour.

Meanwhile on the George Washington Bridge, delays reached 90 minutes.

Social media users who were also behind the wheel gave updates on their delayed trips, including pictures of cars trying to maneuver around huge puddles.

“A ride from JFK up the Van Wyck with no traffic takes 6 minutes. Right now, Google says it will take 48 minutes. Thanks a lot, rain,” Jason Rabinowitz, aka @airlineflyer, posted.