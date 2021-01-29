Diners and restaurants rejoice! NYC Restaurant Week To Go extended through Feb. 28 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Due to popular demand, NYC Restaurant Week To Go will be extended to the end of February.

When first announced, NYC Restaurant Week To Go was slated to last citywide from Jan. 25-31 with the option to offer the discounts the following week, Feb. 1-7. Due to high levels of success, NYC & Company announced that the annual event will be extended to last through Feb. 28, allowing New Yorkers to support hundreds of local restaurants.

“Due to the high consumer demand for NYC Restaurant Week To Go, we have decided to extend the program for an additional four weeks so that even more restaurants citywide can feed New Yorkers hungry for good food and eager to support their neighborhood eateries. It is a true testament to the program’s success that New Yorkers continue to show support for their city and the restaurant sector, which has always been the backbone of the City’s economy,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

Restaurants that are participating in NYC Restaurant Week To Go will provide those ordering takeout or delivery with an entrée and at least one side for lunch and/or dinner for the price of $20.21, which is set specifically to celebrate the new year. Tax, delivery fees and gratuity are additional to the restaurant meal price.

Mastercard will continue to serve as a program sponsor and will provide registered cardholders with a $10 statement credit on each transaction of $20.21 or more at participating restaurants. Diners can receive credit for up to 10 transactions total or until a $100 credit limit is reached (whichever occurs first). Consumers can easily register their Mastercard and view full terms and conditions at MCAllinNYC.com and start rediscovering NYC.

So far, 570 restaurants from across the city have signed on to participate, breaking records dating back to the first New York City Restaurant Week in 1992. To see all participating restaurants, visit nycgo.com/restaurantweek.

Restaurants interested in being a part of the program for the weeks of Feb. 8, 15 and 22 should register at this link no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2: business.nycgo.com/ nyc-restaurant-week-to-go- participation-form. NYC & Company has waived participation fees for this program so as to help the industry in this dire time and simultaneously celebrate the City’s continuing role as the dining capital of the world.