NYC saw surge in solar installations, report says

This will brighten your day.

A report released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office found that New York City saw a surge in solar power installations on rooftops between 2011 and 2016.

At the end of last year, there were 7,348 installations in the five boroughs, a 1,719 percent jump from the 361 installations in 2011.

Across the state there were 64,926 solar projects in 2016, a 615 percent increase from 2011.

Cuomo has set a goal to make half of the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2030.