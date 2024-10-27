NYC sees record early voting numbers in first weekend of 2024 presidential election cycle

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., October 26, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Early voting in the 2024 presidential election began in New York this weekend, and the city saw record numbers of voters eager to make their voices heard fill polling sites across town.

The city’s Board of Elections reported a record first-day turnout for early voting on Oct. 26, with more than 140,000 voter check-ins reported across the five boroughs. That’s more than 50,000 check-ins higher than the 2020 presidential election four years earlier, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooklyn had the most voter check-ins on Saturday, with 40,289, followed closely behind by Manhattan with 38,237. Queens was third with 31,671 check-ins, followed by the Bronx at 16,462 and Staten Island at 13,486.

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump dominates the ballot, but New Yorkers also have many important down-ballot races to decide.

New York’s junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, is up for re-election statewide, as are all seats in the state Senate and Assembly. New Yorkers will also choose several judges to court seats and answer six ballot questions on the back of their ballots — five of which involve proposed changes to the City Charter.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 3, with designated poll sites open this week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3.

If you can’t vote early, you can cast your ballot on Election Day, Nov. 5, at more than 14,000 poll sites across the five boroughs. Polls will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on voting, or to find your early voting site, visit vote.nyc.