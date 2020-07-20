NYC SHOOTINGS: 2 shot in separate incidents in Bronx and Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Gun violence seemed to subside citywide Sunday night into Monday.

Just two shootings took place between the night of July 19 and the morning of July 20. Neither victim of the overnight shootings was considered serious, police officials said.

Police have been ramping up presence in areas where there have been the most shootings, including areas of Brooklyn, Harlem and the South Bronx. As a result, shootings have been dropping, with only two people shot overnight.

As for the most recent shootings, the first incident occurred at 11:06 p.m. on July 19 in front of 488 East 139th St. in the South Bronx.

Officers from the 40th Precinct found the 23-year-old victim shot in the left arm. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a male black in a green hoodie riding a bicycle.

The second shooting occurred in Queens on the Grand Central Parkway at about 3:33 a.m. on July 20, in which a 32-year-old man as shot in the back as he drove on the highway.

It was unknown clear who fired the shot, but possibly suspect the victim was involved in a road-rage incident. Cops believe the wounded man managed to drive himself to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn for treatment.

There were also reports of shots fired in Williamsburg, Crown Heights,East New York and East Flatbush, but no reported injuries.

Homicide update in Brooklyn

Police have also just identified one of two people shot in the Pink Houses on July 7 a woman as having died of her wounds on Friday, July 17.

Police from the 75th Precinct say Shatavia Walls, 33, of Loring Avenue, was one of two people hit in a hail of gunfire in the Pink Houses, a NYCHA development on Loring Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn.

Walls was apparently sitting on a bench in the development and had earlier asked a man to stop firing fireworks and that man may have shot her and another man sitting nearby.

However, it was unclear if that person was the one who shot her, as an entire clip of ammunition was emptied on the walkway and on the grass of the housing project.

Walls was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center that night in critical condition with two wounds to her stomach and leg.

Editor’s note: An earlier version indicated that the funeral for Davell Gardner Jr., the 1-year-old slain in Brooklyn last week, was scheduled for today. However, the services have been delayed as arrangements have yet to be finalized. We apologize for the error, and any confusion which may have resulted.