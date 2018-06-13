A citywide Styrofoam ban will go into effect next year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

De Blasio said the ban on single-use Styrofoam plates, cups or containers and loose-fill packaging, such as packing peanuts, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2019. He said the announcement comes as a lawsuit against implementing the ban was dismissed.

“New York City’s ban on Styrofoam is long overdue, and New Yorkers are ready to start using recyclable alternatives,” de Blasio said in a statement. “There’s no reason to continue allowing this environmentally unfriendly substance to flood our streets, landfills, and waterways.”

Once the ban goes into effect, there is a six-month grace period before fines will be imposed. Nonprofits and small businesses with less than $500,000 in revenue per year are also able to apply for a hardship exemption.