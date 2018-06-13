News Styrofoam ban starts in NYC on Jan. 1: Mayor de Blasio The ban will cover single-use Styrofoam plates and containers as well as packing peanuts. Single-use Styrofoam plates, cups, containers and loose-fill packaging will be illegal beginning Jan. 1, 2019, Mayor de Blasio announced Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 13, 2018 3:04 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A citywide Styrofoam ban will go into effect next year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. De Blasio said the ban on single-use Styrofoam plates, cups or containers and loose-fill packaging, such as packing peanuts, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2019. He said the announcement comes as a lawsuit against implementing the ban was dismissed. “New York City’s ban on Styrofoam is long overdue, and New Yorkers are ready to start using recyclable alternatives,” de Blasio said in a statement. “There’s no reason to continue allowing this environmentally unfriendly substance to flood our streets, landfills, and waterways.” Once the ban goes into effect, there is a six-month grace period before fines will be imposed. Nonprofits and small businesses with less than $500,000 in revenue per year are also able to apply for a hardship exemption. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.