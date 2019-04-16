A New York City teacher is accused of groping an 11-year-old girl for months inside the East Flatbush school building where he works, the NYPD said.

Daniel Santiago, 29, a teacher at P.S. 244 on Tilden Avenue, was arrested Monday night and charged with first-degree sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17, police said.

The alleged abuse took place between the months of February and April, they added.

A Department of Education representative said in a statement Santiago "was immediately reassigned away from the classroom when we were made aware of this disturbing allegation. We'll seek to remove him from payroll as quickly as possible while this investigation is pending.”