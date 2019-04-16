News NYC teacher accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl for months, NYPD says The alleged abuse took place between the months of February and April, police said. A New York City school teacher is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne/Theodore Parisienne By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated April 16, 2019 9:33 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A New York City teacher is accused of groping an 11-year-old girl for months inside the East Flatbush school building where he works, the NYPD said. Daniel Santiago, 29, a teacher at P.S. 244 on Tilden Avenue, was arrested Monday night and charged with first-degree sex abuse and acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17, police said. The alleged abuse took place between the months of February and April, they added. A Department of Education representative said in a statement Santiago "was immediately reassigned away from the classroom when we were made aware of this disturbing allegation. We'll seek to remove him from payroll as quickly as possible while this investigation is pending.” By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.