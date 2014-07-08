NYC tech companies to see huge growth this year: Report

The New York Technology Council found that continued hiring in the industry is likely.

The city’s tech sector is already one of the strongest Big Apple industries, and a report released Tuesday finds that the boom won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

The New York Technology Council, a nonprofit coalition that includes more than 450 tech companies in the city, found that 26% of its member companies predict that the industry will add more jobs by the end of the year.

Erik Grimmelmann, the council’s executive director, said the growth isn’t just affecting software, telecommunications and other start ups that focus on technology but also other firms that use the web, social media and other online tools to enhance their business.

“It’s not isolated to one part of the tech sector or another,” he said.

Grimmelmann cited DUMBO-based e-commerce site Etsy, which will move into a bigger office and add 340 new jobs in 2016, as a perfect example of how the industry is expanding.

Here are some other stats from the survey:

From 2013 to 2014:

75% of companies expect their revenue to grow

58% of companies expect to see their head count grow

There will be 23% more available funding.

About 21% of startups will be acquired by bigger companies.