It may be spring, but messy winter weather is still sticking around.

The city is expected to see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snowfall overnight into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s highs are expected to reach the low into the low 60s, but forecasters say Sunday night will be chilly, around 33, with rain beginning after midnight, with less than an inch of snow expected.

Precipitation will quickly change to snow in the early morning hours and will continue through rush hour and into late morning, according to NWS meteorologist Faye Morrone.

“It’s a quick moving storm, but it’s bad timing relative to the morning commute,” she said.

Monday morning will be cold, with wind chill values between 25 and 35. About 1 to 2 inches of new snow accumulation is expected, mainly before 1 p.m., according to the NWS.

The agency issued a winter weather advisory for Monday between 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., warning people of slippery road conditions.

The city’s Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory on Sunday afternoon for that same period, asking that New Yorkers use caution when driving, walking or biking.

We may see some sun by Monday afternoon, but rain will return late on Monday night into Tuesday morning, Morrone said.

Tuesday into Wednesday will also be “unsettled” with more rain, Morrone said.