LATEST PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
89° Good Afternoon
News

NYC weather: Heat advisory Monday, storms expected during the week

Monday's heat index was expected to be between

Monday's heat index was expected to be between 95 and 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By amNewYork
Print

A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. 

Monday's high temperature was expected to be about 90 degrees with a heat index of between 95 and 100 degrees is expected, the weather service said. 

Cooling centers were open in all five boroughs to help New Yorkers "beat the heat."

"The best ways to beat the heat are to stay cool and hydrated," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center or other air-conditioned places, drink lots of water, and stay out of the sun as much as possible."

To find a center, call 311 or visit nyc.gov/beattheheat.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, the NWS said. 

The summer showers are more likely to pick up Tuesday night and last through Thursday. Wednesday will likely bear the brunt of the incoming weather with a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

The temperature will dip slightly after Monday, with a high of 88 degrees on Tuesday, 86 degrees on Wednesday and 85 degrees on Thursday.

By amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo launched a statewide survey Help choose the next NY license plate design
Chef Dominique Ansel, the owner of Dominique Ansel Dominique Ansel Bakery celebrates 15 years with limited-edition line of treats
The sister of an NYPD veteran who apparently Sister of cop who apparently killed self says she asked for help for brother
Two dozen Democrats are running for president in Crowded field of Democrats in 2020 race
Forty-seven years later, bolstered by 25 other allegations Attempts 'to get justice,' with the Child Victims Act in force
Local lawmakers joined victims of child abuse in Lawmakers raise awareness for Child Victims Act