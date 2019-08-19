A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Monday's high temperature was expected to be about 90 degrees with a heat index of between 95 and 100 degrees is expected, the weather service said.

Cooling centers were open in all five boroughs to help New Yorkers "beat the heat."

"The best ways to beat the heat are to stay cool and hydrated," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center or other air-conditioned places, drink lots of water, and stay out of the sun as much as possible."

To find a center, call 311 or visit nyc.gov/beattheheat.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, the NWS said.

The summer showers are more likely to pick up Tuesday night and last through Thursday. Wednesday will likely bear the brunt of the incoming weather with a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

The temperature will dip slightly after Monday, with a high of 88 degrees on Tuesday, 86 degrees on Wednesday and 85 degrees on Thursday.