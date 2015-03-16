NYC’s last week of winter will be a gloomy one

Don’t look for the clouds to clear up yet.

Don’t look for the doom and gloom of the last couple days to clear up for at least another day. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

But Tuesday isn’t going to fair much better. The morning starts of cloudy and while the day should become gradually more sunny (with a high around 54 degrees), we will also have to brave wind gusts as a high as 31 mph.

Wednesday should be a bit more sunny with a temperature in the low 40s before dropping to – brace yourself – 26 degrees at night.

Thursday is similar with a high around 44 just in time for the greatest time of the year to tip off: March Madness.