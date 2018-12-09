NYC weather: Colder-than-usual temps will hang around city this week

Forecast highs won’t top 40 degrees until Friday, when rain is expected to accompany the warmer weather.

Don’t put away the mittens and hats just yet — this week is going to be another cold one.

New Yorkers should expect clear skies and highs in the upper 30s throughout the week, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki. Tuesday will top out around 40 degrees, with Wednesday and Thursday following suit.

"We’re looking at pretty much dry conditions through the week," Ciemnecki said. "It’s going to be dry basically through at least Thursday."

Typically temperatures hover around 45 degrees this time of year, according to Ciemnecki.

"For the month so far, on average, we’re about 10 degrees below normal," he said. "We’re just in a cooler pattern right now. We’ll go through swings."

Although Friday and Saturday will warm up with highs around 50 degrees, the forecast also calls for rain.

"We are looking at a chance of rain coming into the picture for later Friday and Saturday," Ciemnecki said.