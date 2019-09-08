It’s not time to break out the fall coats just yet — temperatures this coming week will soar into the 80s, though city-dwellers will also get a few cool-down periods scattered throughout.

The week will start out partly sunny with temperatures dipping into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s high will be a cool 72, while Tuesday’s high will be 76 — that’s due to some high pressure moving through the region, according to a meteorologist with the service, but once that pressure moves out the temperatures will kick up again.

“After that the high pressure moves offshore, we have low pressure that’s going to be approaching the area through the midweek and that’ll lead to temperatures coming back to right around normal if not a couple degrees above by Wednesday — so we’re looking at highs in the 80s in most areas,” said meteorologist Melissa Dispigna.

Wednesday’s high will be 85 degrees — that day will also bring a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

The heat will persist through Thursday, said Dispigna, but will disperse by Friday, when temperatures dip into the 70s again. Thursday night could bring some rain showers.

New Yorkers can also expect some clouds to stick around through it all — it will be partly sunny most days, with clouds occasionally gathering for those possible storms midweek.