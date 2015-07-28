Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Extremely dangerous’ heat headed for NYC

Get ready — the Big Apple is going to be roasting over the next few days.

The city announced a heat advisory Tuesday, warning New Yorkers to stay safe in the above-average temperatures in the city through Wednesday night.

“The severe heat our city will experience in the coming days is extremely dangerous,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in statement. “We are reminding all New Yorkers to make smart decisions by staying cool, hydrated and out of the sun until this heat wave passes.”

In addition to an air quality alert in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday, The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Thursday cautioning New Yorkers to stay inside during the heat wave, with temperatures expected to rise into the high 90’s. The temperature is expected to hover around 90 degrees until next Tuesday and possibly after, according to the National Weather Service.

“The longer you’re exposed to high heat you’re more susceptible to heat-related illnesses,” said Faye Barthold, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Those without access to things like air conditioning are especially at risk.”

Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are among those susceptible. Air conditioned “cooling centers” will be available across the five boroughs, and locations can be found by calling 311. New York City pools are also extending their hours until 8 p.m. through Wednesday to combat the heat.

The mayor also encouraged limiting outdoor activities during peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., drinking water regularly and checking up on neighbors. To prevent energy shortages, air conditioners should be set at 78 degrees. The mayor will hold a news conference with other city officials Wednesday to update New Yorkers on how the city’s handling the heat wave.