NYC weather: New Year’s Eve will be chilly but dry, forecasts say

There is only a 20 percent chance of precipitation on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve will be chilly with a slight chance of precipitation, the National Weather Service predicts.

The weather agency said there will be a high around 40 degrees on Saturday and a low around 35 degrees Saturday night. It is expected to be partly sunny during the day and cloudy at night.

The wind chill around midnight will be in the low 30s, meteorologist Carlie Buccola said.

Buccola said there is a 20 percent chance of rain or snow throughout the evening. If there is any precipitation, it will be light, she said.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 48 degrees, the NWS said.