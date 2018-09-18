NYC weather: Rain hits city as Florence remnants move out of tristate area

The remnants of Florence and a cold front brought rain and thunderstorms to the city on Tuesday.

Heavy downpours moved through the area around 2 p.m., flooding some subway stations and roadways in the city. By 5:30 p.m., the sky had cleared considerably.

There’s a 30 percent chance of scattered showers through about 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Overnight, the clouds are expected to clear, making way for a sunny and warm Wednesday with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

The rest of the week is forecast to be partly sunny.