News

NYC weather: Rain hits city as Florence remnants move out of tristate area

Nicole Brown
September 18, 2018
Heavy downpours hit the city around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The remnants of Florence and a cold front brought rain and thunderstorms to the city on Tuesday.

Heavy downpours moved through the area around 2 p.m., flooding some subway stations and roadways in the city. By 5:30 p.m., the sky had cleared considerably.

There’s a 30 percent chance of scattered showers through about 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Overnight, the clouds are expected to clear, making way for a sunny and warm Wednesday with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

The rest of the week is forecast to be partly sunny.

