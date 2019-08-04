News NYC Weather: Spotty rain showers expected mid-week Be sure to bring your umbrella this week. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Updated August 4, 2019 5:05 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New Yorkers can expect typical summer weather in the week ahead, with typical temperatures and a chance of rain. Temperatures this week will remain about the same, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s, but humidity and chances of rain will change throughout the week. Monday is expected to be relatively dry, according to the National Weather Service, but the city should anticipate sporadic rain from Tuesday through Thursday. Showers will not ruin a week filled with outdoor activities, but umbrellas may come in handy, as Tuesday will kick off a series of sporadic rain storms, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday will hold the peak of the storm system with a 40-50 percent chance of rain hitting in the afternoon and evening. There is a 20 percent chance of those storms continuing through Thursday. Storms could possibly move into Friday, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be clear of rain and will mirror Monday’s weather, with highs hitting the mid-80s and the night temps dipping back down to the 70s. By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.