NYC Weather: Spotty rain showers expected mid-week

Be sure to bring your umbrella this week.

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com
New Yorkers can expect typical summer weather in the week ahead, with  typical temperatures and a chance of rain.

 Temperatures  this week will remain about the same, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s, but humidity and chances of rain will change throughout the week. Monday is expected to be relatively dry, according to the National Weather Service, but the city should anticipate sporadic rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

Showers will not ruin a week filled with outdoor activities, but umbrellas may come in handy, as Tuesday will kick off a series of sporadic rain storms, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday will hold the peak of the storm system with a 40-50 percent chance of rain hitting in the afternoon and evening. There is a 20 percent chance of those storms  continuing through Thursday.  

Storms could possibly move into Friday, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be clear of rain and will mirror Monday’s weather,  with highs hitting the mid-80s and the night temps dipping back down to the 70s.

