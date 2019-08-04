New Yorkers can expect typical summer weather in the week ahead, with typical temperatures and a chance of rain.

Temperatures this week will remain about the same, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s, but humidity and chances of rain will change throughout the week. Monday is expected to be relatively dry, according to the National Weather Service, but the city should anticipate sporadic rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

Showers will not ruin a week filled with outdoor activities, but umbrellas may come in handy, as Tuesday will kick off a series of sporadic rain storms, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday will hold the peak of the storm system with a 40-50 percent chance of rain hitting in the afternoon and evening. There is a 20 percent chance of those storms continuing through Thursday.

Storms could possibly move into Friday, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be clear of rain and will mirror Monday’s weather, with highs hitting the mid-80s and the night temps dipping back down to the 70s.