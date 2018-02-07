NYC weather: Snow, sleet, rain makes for messy morning commute

Thursday was expected to be sunny with a high near 33 degrees, per the NWS.

Wednesday’s morning commute was met with a mix of snow, sleet and rain in the city.

A winter weather advisory for the five boroughs was in effect from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the National Weather Service extended it through 8 p.m. for Manhattan and the Bronx.

The wintry mix started around 8 a.m. and switched over to rain before noon, according to the NWS. Any snow that had accumulated was washed away by the afternoon.

The rain was expected to taper off around 10 p.m., per the NWS.

While the high temperature hit 38 degrees Wednesday, the wind chill made it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees, according to the NWS. The low overnight will be around 27 degrees.

