NYC weather: Sunny skies expected for clear Fourth of July, NWS says

All signs point to an Instagram-perfect day for Fourth of July in New York City.

Independence Day will top out at an ideal 85 degrees with the occasional cloud to provide some short-lived shade.

“And the humidity by July standards will not be all that high,” said AccuWeather meteorologist John Feerick. “I think it’s really about as nice as you could ask for.”

Tuesday evening, temperatures will settle around 68 degrees, and the sky should remain only partly cloudy for a great all-around view of the nearest firework display.

Feerick reminded New Yorkers “the sun is about as strong as it gets this time of year, so you’ll certainly want to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.” He also suggested staying hydrated, as long exposure to the sun can sneak up on you.

For back-to-work Wednesday, the city is looking at another perfect summer day with highs around 82 degrees and a low of 67.