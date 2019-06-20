New Yorkers will soon be able to trade their galoshes for sunglasses, just in time for the weekend.

The city has seen several consecutive days of high humidity and rainfall, and that trend will continue Thursday with thunderstorms possible through about midnight. But after another day of unsettled weather, the sun is expected to return to New York City Friday afternoon.

Friday will start out with a chance of showers, but the clouds will clear around noon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will top out around 79 degrees.

The sunny weather will continue through the weekend, with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance of rain will return Monday afternoon, with a high near 84 degrees, per the weather service.