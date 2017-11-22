Don’t let Wednesday morning’s weather fool you — New Yorkers and their relatives are in for a clear, crisp Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain and clouds that kicked off Getaway Day began to move out of Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, and clear skies and cool temperatures were expected to last through Sunday.

If you’re planning on heading to the balloon inflation near the American Museum of Natural History later, remember to bring your scarf and hat: the temperature will drop to 47 degrees by 5 p.m. The low overnight was expected to be around 32, per the NWS.

Thanksgiving will see a high of 43 degrees and sunny skies, with winds around 7 mph — perfect weather for a parade. Thursday night’s low will be around 34 degrees, according to the NWS.

Black Friday shoppers will need their jackets but can likely leave their umbrellas at home, with clear skies and a high around 49 degrees predicted.

The rest of the holiday weekend will continue in the same pattern with sunny skies and highs ranging from 44 to 55 degrees.