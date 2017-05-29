NYC weather to dry up, warm up later this week, NWS says

Warmer weather is on its way. Just be patient.

It’s lookin’ up.

While the city is in for a wet start to the week, warmer weather is on its way, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to increase slightly from the dreary and “unseasonably low” temperatures of Memorial Day weekend, with a predicted high of 65 degrees, NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said.

That, however, comes with a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain during the day and a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, Engle said.

Wednesday offers a bit of a reprieve with partly sunny skies and an expected high in the mid-70s. That continues through Thursday with even more sun and an expected high of 75 degrees, according to the NWS.