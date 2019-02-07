New Yorkers enjoyed a taste of mild weather this week, but they shouldn't expect it to stick around this weekend.

Temperatures will drop back to their normal highs of mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is not going to be like pure arctic air or anything like that," NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said.

Friday will begin with a threat of showers and high winds throughout the morning. Temps will top out around 56 degrees before dipping down to 24 degrees at night. Expect wind chills around 10 degrees.

On Saturday, wind gusts could be as strong as 30 miles per hour, putting the wind chills as low as the teens, according to Engle. Nighttime temperatures will drop to a low of 23 degrees.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with a high of 38 degrees, according to the NWS.