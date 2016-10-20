NYC won’t make Build it Back deadline for Sandy-damaged home reconstruction, mayor says

The city’s Build it Back program, which reconstructs homes damaged in superstorm Sandy, will not meet its 2016 deadline for completion, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Above, de Blasio speaks outside of the home of Tonyelle Jobity ( right, front), in Canarsie, Brooklyn, which was being repaired by the program in July 2016. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The city’s Build it Back program won’t make its 2016 deadline to complete the reconstruction of homes damaged and destroyed during superstorm Sandy.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement in the program’s October progress update report that was released Thursday

Only 2,051 of the 9,223 single family construction projects have been completed as of this week. The mayor predicted that about 75 percent of the construction will be done by the end of the year.

“Last year, we had hoped to complete all single ‐family Build It Back homes by the end of 2016. We will fall short of that goal, for which my team and I take personal responsibility.”

The program, which was created under Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration, aimed to streamline the recovery efforts for homeowners by offering financial help and connections to city-certified construction crews.

It has come under tremendous criticism from local leaders and applicants for its sluggish response and bureaucratic operation.

De Blasio said his administration is pursuing legislative actions to speed up the process.

The program is also offering applicants who face long rebuilding timetables up to $650,000 to sell their property to the city.