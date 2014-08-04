Cop allegedly assaulted Bronx woman hours after celebrating high NYPD honor

A Bronx police officer was charged with misdemeanor assault Monday for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and beating her up in June, according to court records.

Eugene Donnelly, 27, allegedly broke the chain lock on the woman’s Woodlawn Heights apartment in the early morning hours on June 11, according to the criminal complaint.

“Shhh,” Donnelly allegedly told the woman after walking in at about 5:30 a.m. “It’s Okay, just put a shirt on.”

Donnelly was also charged with several other offenses, including burglary, criminal trespass, and harassment, according to the criminal complaint. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, said his lawyer, Michael Marinaccio.

He was released without bail, said a spokeswoman for the Bronx district attorney.

Donnelly had fallen asleep in a friend’s apartment in the same building after celebrating the NYPD medal he received just hours before, Marinaccio said.

After allegedly breaking in, Donnelly walked into the kitchen before turning around and running back to grab the woman, who was not identified, from the foyer. He then allegedly threw her to the ground, and started hitting her, according to the criminal complaint.

“I’m a good guy,” he allegedly told her between blows. “But sometimes I’m a bad guy.”

Donnelly then allegedly dragged her, by her armpits, to her bedroom. He allegedly continued to hit her so hard that her head hit the floor after each punch.

His lawyer, Marinaccio, said Donnelly was awarded the Police Combat Cross — the NYPD’s second highest award — on June 10 for a 2012 shootout he was involved in with a Bronx suspect.

“We believe that there is more to it than meets the eye,” Marinaccio said about the alleged assault. “When we have that day in court it will shed an entirely different light on the allegations.”

Donnelly was off-duty in May 2012 and leaving his Bronx precinct with his partner when the pair noticed someone shooting into St. James Park, Marinaccio said. He then chased the man, who allegedly shot at Donnelly’s car, striking the side-view mirror.

Donnelly then shot at the man, striking him at least four times, Marinaccio said. The man was later apprehended.

“You can’t expect an individual who’s involved in a shooting incident like this? not to be affected by it,” Marinaccio said.

Donnelly was placed on modified duty following the incident, police said, and has since been suspended. Donnelly’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 20.

(with Noelani Montero)